Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency

The group is the latest musical act to book a Sin City concert residency.

The Jonas Brothers are heading to Vegas.

Their show will take place at Park Theater at Park MGM, kicking off April 1. They’ll play nine dates throughout April, wrapping up on the 18th.

The band shared the exciting news in an Instagram post, captioned, “Let’s get it! Let’s gooooo!!”

Citi cardmembers will have first access to tickets in a presale beginning Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. PT. Jonas Brothers fan club members will also have access to an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. PT. M life Rewards loyalty members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will be able to buy tickets starting Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform their new single, “What a Man Gotta Do,” live for the first time at the Grammys on Sunday. They’re also up for Best Pop Duo-Group Performance, for “Sucker.”