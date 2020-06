(WTNH) — Two of director Steven Spielberg’s masterpieces are battling at the box office for the top spot this week – decades after their original release.

27 years after its first release, ‘Jurassic Park’ is #1 again, just beating out Spielberg’s other blockbuster, ‘Jaws’.

According to ‘Deadline’, the dinosaur flick earned over $517,000 the weekend of June 19, 2020, and ‘Jaws’ landed $383,000. This comes as drive-ins increase in popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.