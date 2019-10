(WTNH) — The late Kurt Cobain’s vintage, olive-green cardigan sold at auction for a record-breaking $334,000. Experts say it’s the most expensive sweater ever sold at an auction.

The Nirvana singer, who died 25 years ago, wore the cardigan at the band’s famous “MTV Unplugged” performance in NYC in 1993.

The concert is considered one of the band’s best performances, and it made the cardigan iconic.