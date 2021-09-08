Kylie Jenner expecting second child

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

(AP)– Kylie Jenner has baby No. 2 on the way.

Jenner’s representative confirmed Tuesday that she’s pregnant after the reality TV star and entrepreneur posted an emotional video that starts with a pregnancy test that reads “pregnant.” The video shows rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi visiting the doctor’s office where you can see an image of the ultrasound.

Stormi then comes home and hands her grandmother Kris Jenner an envelope with images of an ultrasound. Grandma Jenner reacts to the news and says, “Stormi we are going to have a baby. This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

Jenner, 24, ends with video of her bare pregnant belly as Stormi hugs her and says, “Baby.”