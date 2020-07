(WTNH) — Lake Compounce is opening back up on Monday, July 6!

Today, the amusement park reopens its doors to the general public for day passes. The park opened up to season pass holders on July 1.

Before you head out, know that tickets will not be sold at the gate. Guests have to RSVP for the day they want to go and buy tickets online.

Visitors must have their temperatures checked, wear masks and follow social distancing.