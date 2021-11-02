Legendary CT radio broadcaster Brad Davis passes away

(WTNH) — Legendary Connecticut radio broadcaster Brad Davis has passed away, The Talk of Connecticut reported Tuesday.

Davis’ career spanned 40 years on WDRC radio in Hartford.

Gary Byron, WDRC radio host who co-hosted with Davis, told News 8 following Davis’ death, “In Connecticut radio, there was Bob Steele, then there was Brad Davis, then there was everybody else. I was honored he chose me to be his co-host and successor. Our entire state mourns this loss.”

News 8’s Dennis House said in a statement he will always be grateful for their friendship: “Brad was a legend and a good friend. From being a guest on his radio show to attending his listener events to charity events, he was always fun to be with. I’ll always be grateful for the words of wisdom he shared with me.”

  • Courtesy: News 8’s Dennis House
In 2015, Davis was inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

