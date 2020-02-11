Live episode of ‘The Conners’ takes on New Hampshire primary

FILE – This image released by ABC shows Lecy Goranson, from left, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert in a scene from “The Connors.” “The Conners” is airing a live episode Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that will incorporate updates from the New Hampshire Democratic primary and what the producer said is a key message: participate in the political process. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran TV producer Bruce Helford knows how unpredictable a live sitcom episode can be. He has a vivid memory of the moment on “The Drew Carey Show” when an extra mooned the camera with a cheery “Hi Mom” written on his behind.

Helford is trying something with even more potential for the unexpected: A live episode of “The Conners” that will incorporate Tuesday’s Democratic primary in New Hampshire.

There will be an equal-opportunity approach to the candidates, Helford promised, saying everyone will catch fire.

Series star and producer Sara Gilbert says the episode is a reminder that people “have a voice” and aims to reinforce the importance of voting.

“The Conners” airs at 8 p.m. Eastern Tuesday on ABC.