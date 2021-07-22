Live Nation offering $20 all-in tickets this year to celebrate ‘Return to Live’ concerts

Entertainment

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are returning to live concerts as COVID wanes, so Live Nation is celebrating by offering $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows nationwide this year.

There are over two dozen shows in Connecticut that are included in the “Return to Live” deal:

Xfinity Theatre in Hartford:

  • Alanis Morissette
  • Dead & Co
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Jonas Brothers
  • KISS
  • KORN
  • Lil Baby
  • Slipknot
  • Thomas Rhett

Hartford HealthCare Ampitheater in Bridgeport

  • Harry Connick, Jr and his Band
  • Little Big Town
  • Trippie Redd
  • Foreigner
  • Brit Floyd
  • Alice Cooper
  • Dropkick Murphys & Rancid
  • Rod Wave
  • NF
  • 3 Doors Down
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Kings of Leon

Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Hartford

  • Ledisi
  • Disney Princess
  • Kesha
  • A Tribute To The Beatles White Album
  • Temptations & The Four Tops

Customers of T-Mobile and Sprint can get early access to the $20 tickets starting Tuesday, July 27 at noon.

The $20 tickets will be available to everyone else on LiveNation.com starting Wednesday, July 28 at noon until August 1.

