Live Nation offering $20 all-in tickets this year to celebrate ‘Return to Live’ concerts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are returning to live concerts as COVID wanes, so Live Nation is celebrating by offering $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows nationwide this year.
There are over two dozen shows in Connecticut that are included in the “Return to Live” deal:
Xfinity Theatre in Hartford:
- Alanis Morissette
- Dead & Co
- Florida Georgia Line
- Jonas Brothers
- KISS
- KORN
- Lil Baby
- Slipknot
- Thomas Rhett
Hartford HealthCare Ampitheater in Bridgeport
- Harry Connick, Jr and his Band
- Little Big Town
- Trippie Redd
- Foreigner
- Brit Floyd
- Alice Cooper
- Dropkick Murphys & Rancid
- Rod Wave
- NF
- 3 Doors Down
- Brothers Osborne
- Kings of Leon
Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Hartford
- Ledisi
- Disney Princess
- Kesha
- A Tribute To The Beatles White Album
- Temptations & The Four Tops
Customers of T-Mobile and Sprint can get early access to the $20 tickets starting Tuesday, July 27 at noon.
The $20 tickets will be available to everyone else on LiveNation.com starting Wednesday, July 28 at noon until August 1.