Live Nation offering $20 all-in tickets this year to celebrate ‘Return to Live’ concerts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are returning to live concerts as COVID wanes, so Live Nation is celebrating by offering $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows nationwide this year.

There are over two dozen shows in Connecticut that are included in the “Return to Live” deal:

Xfinity Theatre in Hartford:

Alanis Morissette

Dead & Co

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

KISS

KORN

Lil Baby

Slipknot

Thomas Rhett

Hartford HealthCare Ampitheater in Bridgeport

Harry Connick, Jr and his Band

Little Big Town

Trippie Redd

Foreigner

Brit Floyd

Alice Cooper

Dropkick Murphys & Rancid

Rod Wave

NF

3 Doors Down

Brothers Osborne

Kings of Leon

Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Hartford

Ledisi

Disney Princess

Kesha

A Tribute To The Beatles White Album

Temptations & The Four Tops

Customers of T-Mobile and Sprint can get early access to the $20 tickets starting Tuesday, July 27 at noon.

The $20 tickets will be available to everyone else on LiveNation.com starting Wednesday, July 28 at noon until August 1.