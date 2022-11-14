HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Hartford in May 2023 with special guest Latto.
The singer, songwriter, rapper and actress announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our kicks off Friday, April 21, in Knoxville, TN, and will perform at the XL Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
American Express® Card Members will have first access to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at XLCenter.com and LizzoMusic.com.
Hartford is one of 17 cities Lizzo will be stopping in as part of the tour. See the full list of tour dates below.
April 21 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
April 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
April 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
April 26 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
May 4 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
May 6 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
May 9 – Baltimore, MD- CFG Bank Arena
May 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
May 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
May 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
May 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
June 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena