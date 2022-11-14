Singer Lizzo has voiced her criticisms of the body positivity movement in the past.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Hartford in May 2023 with special guest Latto.

The singer, songwriter, rapper and actress announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our kicks off Friday, April 21, in Knoxville, TN, and will perform at the XL Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

American Express® Card Members will have first access to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at XLCenter.com and LizzoMusic.com.

Lizzo announces the second North American leg of The Special 2our. (OVG360/XL Center)

Hartford is one of 17 cities Lizzo will be stopping in as part of the tour. See the full list of tour dates below.

April 21 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

April 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

April 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 26 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

May 4 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 6 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

May 9 – Baltimore, MD- CFG Bank Arena

May 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

May 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

May 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

May 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

June 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena