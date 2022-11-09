(WTNH) — Country music will be celebrated in full fashion Wednesday night when country superstar Luke Bryan and football sensation Peyton Manning will join force forces to co-host the 56th annual Country Music Awards.

Several artists – both new and returning to the scene – are up for nominations. Awards include Female Vocalist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

Most notably, five artists are up for Entertainer of the Year: Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.

Late country icon Loretta Lynn and honky-tonk king Alan Jackson will be honored during the show with tribute performances. Additionally, several artists will collaborate, including Elle King with The Black Keys, Thomas Rhett with Katy Perry, and Chris Stapleton with Patty Loveless.

The awards ceremony will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, streaming on ABC. Watch live via WTNH here.