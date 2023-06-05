FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — Luke Combs has announced an additional show in Foxborough as part of his world tour.

The popular country music artist was already performing at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, July 22, but due to an “overwhelming demand,” a second date has been added for Friday, July 21.

He is also adding three more shows to his tour in Tampa, Charlotte and Philadelphia.

“After we got to play two shows in Nashville, I decided I wanted to play more shows for the fans, so I got with my team and the stadiums, and luckily all of the July dates lined up for us, so we decided to just do it! I’m really excited to be able to bring more music to more fans,” Combs said of the added shows.

Tickets for the newly added show will be available for pre-sale starting Thursday at noon on Ticketmaster. Tickets will go on sale for the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Combs released his new album “Gettin’ Old” earlier this spring — a companion to his record “Growin’ Up” released last year.