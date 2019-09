(WTNH) — If you plan to see Madonna in concert, you’ll have to put away your smartphone.

Madonna’s upcoming Madame X Tour will be device free.

Fans attending a concert will be required to put their phones in pouches ahead of the event.

Take a look at the full Madame X Tour schedule and get tickets here.

