Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ sets 3 Guinness World Records

LAS VEGAS (WTNH) — Mariah Carey, who has been dubbed the Queen of Christmas by many, got an early Christmas present this year: three Guinness World Records.

While performing a holiday show at Caesar’s Colosseum in Las Vegas, Nevada, she was joined on stage by Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric who made the announcement.

Carey achieved the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard US Hot 100 by a solo artist, which appears in the current “Guinness World Records 2020” book.

It’s official – we’re pleased to congratulate the Queen of Christmas @MariahCarey on her record for the highest-charting holiday song on the @Billboard US Hot 100 by a solo artist for her iconic holiday single #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou



Full story here: https://t.co/wdnthp9DPg pic.twitter.com/rsSCNgGzGk — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) November 25, 2019

The song, of course, is the holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.” The song debuted on Oct. 29, 1994 and has been a holiday favorite ever since.

“We’re excited to welcome Mariah Carey into the Guinness World Records family through her incredible achievements for her hit single, ‘All I Want for Christmas is You,'” Empric said in a statement.

Carey’s record-breaking single also earned Guinness World Records titles for most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female) (10,819,009 streams in December 2018) and most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song (20) titles.