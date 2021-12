NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun Arena will welcome Marie Osmond Wednesday night for “A Marie Osmond Symphonic Christmas.”

Osmond will be joined on stage by her nephew David Osmond and Daniel Emmet.

Turn to News 8 at Noon for a live interview with Marie and David Osmond. Watch live here.

The show takes place Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show at the Uncasville casino are still available through Ticketmaster or the Mohegan Sun box office.

Click here for more information.