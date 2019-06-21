Mark Wahlberg pays a visit to Wahlburgers of Trumbull

A fan frenzy at the Trumbull Mall Thursday night. Hundreds lined up at the Wahlburgers restaurant for a chance to meet Mark Wahlberg!

The actor co-owns the chain restaurant with his brothers.

The Boston native wasn’t surprised by the big turnout there Thursday evening.

The Wahlburgers in Trumbull is the only location in Connecticut.

Watch the video above for News 8’s interview with Mark!

