Mayim Bialik, Mike Richards named as new Jeopardy! hosts

(WTNH) — Sony Pictures announced Wednesday Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards will be the new permanent hosts of Jeopardy!.

Richards will host the daily syndicated program, while Bialik will host Jeopardy! primetime series and new spinoffs, including the upcoming Jeopardy! National College Championship for ABC.





This comes after TV icon and long-time host Alex Trabek passed away last year after a public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He hosted the show for over 35 years.

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures. “We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of Jeopardy!,” said Richards. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!”