Meet the man picked to be host of the ‘Blue’s Clues’ reboot

This undated image released by Nickelodeon shows Joshua Dela Cruz who stars in the reboot of the preschool TV show “Blue’s Clues,” called “Blue’s Clues & You!” (Nickelodeon via AP)

vNEW YORK (AP) — Joshua Dela Cruz has gone from having a genie as a sidekick to a bright blue puppy — and he couldn’t be happier.

The actor is the host of a reboot of the preschool TV show “Blue’s Clues” and hopes people who grew up on the original come to check it out with their kids.

Dela Cruz comes to Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues & You!” after a long stint in the Broadway musical “Aladdin.” Former host Steve Burns helped pick Dela Cruz from over 3,000 hopefuls. He is the first Asian American actor to become Blue’s companion, a responsibility not lost on him.

Appearing on “Blue’s Clues” completes an unlikely circle for the 30-year-old performer, who as a youngster watched the show with his younger sister.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

