Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to be released from prison after serving 8 months for tax evasion

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ – AUGUST 23: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Paul DelVecchio aka Pauly attend Jenny McCarthy’s ‘Inner Circle’ Series On Her SiriusXM Show ‘The Jenny McCarthy Show’ With The Cast Of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Reunion Part 2 on August 23, 2018 in Point Pleasant Beach City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

(ABC NEWS) — Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is set to be released from prison Thursday in upstate New York after serving eight months for tax evasion.

The “Jersey Shore” star, 38, pleaded guilty in January 2018 and was sentenced in October.

Federal prosecutors said Sorrentino took “certain actions” to conceal some of his income to avoid paying the full amount of taxes he owed.

“Michael accepts the court’s judgment,” his attorney Henry Klingeman said in a statement late last year. “He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart … and moving forward together after he serves his sentence.”

His brother, Marc Sorrentino, also pleaded guilty to preparing a false tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Early Thursday morning, Sorrentino’s wife Lauren posted a picture from “Goodfellas” with the caption “mood.”

This mirrored what Sorrentino himself posted before he went to prison.

“The comeback is always greater than the Setback,” he posted last year with a clip from the same movie.