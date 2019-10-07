Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Milford-based Boost Oxygen appeared on ‘Shark Tank’

Entertainment

by: Suzie Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut company gave the pitch most entrepreneurs dream of. Milford-based Boost Oxygen appeared on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank‘ pitching their portable canisters of compressed oxygen.

“We’re breathing oxygen right now but only 21%. Our cans have 95% pure oxygen,” said Rob Neuner of Boost Oxygen.

There are plenty of uses for a canister of oxygen, from traveling at altitude to playing sports. They say they want Boost Oxygen to be as prevalent as a bottle of water.

“Before Gatorade, people didn’t think electrolytes were necessary for sports performance,” said Neuner. “We think we can improve athletes performance and be a staple on sidelines.”

Although this business calls Connecticut home, their biggest market is in Colorado. “People go to the high altitudes, 14,000 foot mountains from sea level, and they get a little dizzy and altitude sickness,” said Neuner, “and oxygen helps when you’re oxygen depleted.”

The Boost team even celebrated their episode airing with a watch party at the Maritime Aquarium — complete with an actual shark tank.

The appearance on the show got them a new investor, too. “We made a deal with Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary. We’re still talking to him, still finalizing that deal, but he’s been great.”

After a successful 12 years in business, Neuner said they didn’t go on the show for the money — they did it for the exposure. “It was something that we thought would be great for promotion,” he said. “We’re just trying to get the word out in a broader way.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Milford-based Boost Oxygen appeared on 'Shark Tank'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Milford-based Boost Oxygen appeared on 'Shark Tank'"

Seymour High School student accused of sharing vape pen with 3 underage classmates

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Seymour High School student accused of sharing vape pen with 3 underage classmates"

Yale University announces expansion of financial aid policies

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale University announces expansion of financial aid policies"

Hamden police officer rescues elderly woman from burning home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden police officer rescues elderly woman from burning home"

Man shot on Whalley Avenue in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot on Whalley Avenue in New Haven"

One Million Jobs Initiative

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Million Jobs Initiative"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss