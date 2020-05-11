Miss America competition delayed until 2021

FILE – This Sept. 9, 2018 file photo shows Miss New York Nia Franklin, center, reacting after being named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City, N.J. The Miss America Organization says this year’s pageant will be held at the Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville, Connecticut. It will be broadcast on NBC Dec. 19, in a switch from recent broadcaster ABC. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

(WHTM/WTNH) – There won’t be a Miss America this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miss America Organization said this year’s competition is being delayed from its December premiere in Connecticut due to the nationwide impact of Coronavirus.

It’s a move to protect the health and welfare of the contestants, judges and fans.

In the meantime, the organization is working with the state qualifying organizations on eligibility issues for the next pageant.

The postponement means the current Miss America Camille Schrier will serve an extra year until she can pass the torch.

Founded in 1921, the next Miss America pageant will mark its 100th Anniversary.