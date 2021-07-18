Mohegan Sun Arena welcomes back live music this weekend

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A second venue in Connecticut is welcoming back live music this weekend. Mohegan Sun Arena will host ‘Air Supply’ Sunday at 7 p.m.

There will be limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. The venue expects to reopen to full capacity on July 29 when ‘Lady A’ comes to town.

Xfinity Theater in Hartford also welcomes back live music this weekend. Friday Luke Bryan played the first concert there in almost two years.