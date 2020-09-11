At the Movie: “The Broken Hearts Gallery” and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

Are ya ready for a rom-com? “The Broken Hearts Gallery” is produced by Selena Gomez. Her new song was recorded just for it, but not so much as a cameo by the superstar. Instead, the meaty roles of the needy go to up-and-coming actresses from movies like “Blockers,” “Booksmart” and even July’s “Hamilton” on Netflix.

It’s about Lucy, who just got dumped…again. Her friends can’t take her bad habit of keeping everything from past relationships – from ticket stubs to cocktail napkins where a date doodled. She’s a hoarder of heartbreak. The solution? A pop-up gallery where others can put their keepsakes on display. Clever concept. I have a Roxette cassingle I can contribute.

Charlie Kaufman’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” has been doing well on Netflix for the past few weeks. This is the filmmaker who gave us “Being John Malkovich” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” – the king of confusing.

But this latest is a brilliant movie about a guy living out the road not taken. And I don’t mean the Q&A Friday night – I mean the one that keeps him wondering what his life would have been like if he did, girl included. He’s played by Jesse Plemons from “Game Night” and “The Irishman.”‘ Remember, the title comes near Oscar season. Yes, there will be Oscars this year.

Looking for more? Streamers can enjoy Tom Holland’s powerhouse “The Devil All the Time,” which will hit Netflix on Sept. 16.