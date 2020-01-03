At the Movies: ‘1917’, ‘Just Mercy’, and ‘Uncut Gems’

(WTNH) — No matter which film you choose to see this weekend; you’ll leave shaken and stirred.

‘1917’ is director Sam Mendes’ masterpiece, and this is the guy who directed the best Bond movie ever, ‘Skyfall.’

This First World War Opus was all filmed – the entire thing – in real time, in one continuous shot. Two British soldiers cross no man’s land to deliver a message. That’s it. That’s the set-up. The climactic battlefield scene is a true sight to behold.

‘Just Mercy’ stars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. Creed and Ray Charles, people! But this is serious business. Both actors are studies in restraint, even if Jordan’s character has a tough time of that. Often. He’s playing civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, defending Foxx’s wrongly accused man. ‘Just Mercy’ is no love letter to our judicial system.

And a nod to Adam Sandler’s ‘Uncut Gems.’ As a jeweler in over his head in New York’s Diamond District Sandler is so good you almost want to throw your ‘Waterboy’ DVD out…Almost.

All three flicks are rated R.