At the Movies: ’21 Bridges’, ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ & ‘Frozen 2’

(WTNH) — Were we ever going to let it go? ‘Frozen 2’ finally hits theaters, six years since the Disney film made sisters across the globe either make up or get into huge fights.

We go into the unknown in the sequel, which finds now-Queen Elsa, still voiced by Idina Menzel, ruling just fine, but a mysterious voice is calling out to her. Something happened in the enchanted forest 34 years ago and it’s going to take Elsa, sister Anna, and Olaf to figure it all out.

A bit darker than the first flick, ‘Frozen 2’ is sure to be hot at the box office.

’21 Bridges’ finds Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’, Chadwick Boseman, reuniting with ‘Avengers‘ dynamic directing duo, the Russo Brothers. Here they produce a movie about a ‘Dirty Harry’ kinda cop – Boseman – who’s had all of Manhattan closed off for a manhunt. No going in or out of Manhattan; It behaves like an exclusive club as it is!

Then of course there’s ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ starring everybody’s favorite Hollywood nice guy, Tom Hanks. Taking no leap whatsoever playing Mr. Rogers, it reeks of Oscar potential, and does have its edge. A journalist who wants to get some dirt on Rogers finds out there really isn’t any there at all, and he’s surprised by this.

‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ and ‘Frozen 2’ are rated PG, and ‘Bridges’ is rated R.