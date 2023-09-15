(WTNH) – The real mystery for me is how to say his name: Hercule Poirot. Created by Agatha Christie, embodied by Kenneth Branagh and back on the big screen for the third time in “A Haunting in Venice.” Directed by Branagh too, this one is scarier than its predecessor and perfect to kick off the Halloween season.

It is based on the 1969 book “Halloween Party”, after all. The Belgian detective is retired now and attends a seance where, spoiler alert, someone is murdered. So he’s back on the job for the whodunit.

Another mystery to me is how funny lady Tina Fey is here with Oscar-winner Branagh, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan Jude Hill and more Shakespearean folk.

In fact, I think I just solved the case.