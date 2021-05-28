At the Movies: “A quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella”

One movie where a sequel just didn’t seem possible: “A Quiet Place”. John Krasinski’s monster hit from 2018 — pun intended.

In Part II, Emily Blunt is still alive and keeping her kids quiet. It’s a year later, and without Krasinski around, Blunt, her newborn, and two other children leave what’s been passing for their home to find any other humans. They find one, with the perfect bunker to boot. But, they also find other humans who have become something else entirely.

Next level stuff here. “A Quiet Place 3D” anyone?

“Cruella” is a Disney ‘tour de force’ by Oscar winner Emma Stone. Playing the villain from the classic “101 Dalmatians”, critics call it “Joker” meets “The Devil wears Prada”. I guess DeVille was a fashionista, and Stone is ready for her close-up.