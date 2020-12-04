At the Movies: “All my Life,” “Godmothered,” and “Mank”

In theaters this weekend: “All my Life.” A love story with shades of “Love Story,” the Ryan O’Neal/Ali McGraw classic. Solomon and Jennifer, played by Jessica Rothe, from the “Happy Death Day” movies. She’s happy here too, and there’s also death.

Newly engaged, Solomon finds out he has stage four liver cancer. With the clock ticking, they race to have their dream wedding in two weeks’ time, helped by friends and family. That’s when something magical happens: the whole world finds out. Tissues not included.

At home, on Disney+, it’s “Godmothered.” Fairy godmother, as a gig, is about to become a thing of the past – in 2020 this is possible – and one who is just about to complete her training wants to show that the world still needs them. She finds a letter from a 10-year-old that’s been missed and seeks her out. That kid’s now 40. Played by the hilarious Isla Fischer, from “Wedding Crashers,” she’s all but given up on happily ever after. That’s about when you do so game on, godmother.

And for the true film lover, on Netflix, it’s “Mank,” one of my favorite movies of the year. Starring the formidable Gary Oldman and directed by David Fincher, it’s the story of the man who wrote “Citizen Kane” who wasn’t Orson Welles. An instant classic about an instant classic.