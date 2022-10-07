(WTNH) — Wham, bam, ‘Amsterdam’!

Talk about a star-studded cast! The ‘Amsterdam’ movie has Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, and even Taylor Swift.

This film is another “whodunit.” It’s set in the 1930s when a trio becomes prime suspects in the murder of a senator. One’s a doctor, one’s a nurse, and one’s a lawyer.

It may sound like ‘Clue’, but none of them seems to have one.

The children’s book ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ hits the big screen with its own big names, including Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Shawn Mendes voices Lyle, the singing croc living in the attic. The 1965 picture book was all about a family moving to NYC and their pet crocodile basically hogging the tub.

And on Hulu, ‘Hellraiser’ gets a reboot! The epic ’80s horror franchise returns in all its supernatural glory with the scares, puzzle box, and pinhead.

But this time, the pinhead is female. Next up: Betty Krueger!