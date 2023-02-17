(WTNH) – Move over Thanos, Kang the Conquerer is here! Jonathan Majors has already given us a little taste of Kang, but in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumani’ we get major Majors.

The heroes, along with the original Ant-Man and the Wasp, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfieffer, wind up stuck in the Quantum Realm, where Kang is stuck too, but he can manipulate time and destroy entire universes. He makes Thanos look small time.

Speaking of small, Paul Rudd is back as our ant-sized hero, as this move kicks off Marvel’s phase five.

‘Living,’ the arthouse gem scored Bill Nighy an Oscar nomination. It’s 1950s London and his Mister Williams has just learned he doesn’t have much more living to do, so he’s going to make the most of the time he’s got left. Nighy hasn’t been this good since ‘Love Actually.’ ‘Living’ is all around.