(WTNH) – This weekend is as stuffed as I will be Monday after Jason Momoa’s Aquaman returns, and so does Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as mom. She has to come back because the Lost Kingdom is in danger and only the aqua fam can save it.

Mamoa’s Arthur Curry also enlists his half-brother of all people to stop Black Manta.

Speaking of brothers, “The Iron Claw” gives us the real-life wrestling brothers Von Erich. Wrestling fans remember the 80s icon well and the personal demons that gave them more of a fight than anyone could in the ring.

Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson and star of the FX hit “The Bear” Jeremy Allen White play the trio. How about that Christmas the family in “The Bear” had?

The new film “Migration” is for the kids. The animated feature is about just that- Mallards heading south for the winter. The family’s last name is Mallard, just so there’s no confusion. The trip does not go well. Danny Devito is the voice of the grandfather, which is all parents need to know.

My pick: “Poor Things,” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Oscar winner Emma Stone.

She’s a riff on the bride of Frankenstein brought back to life by, who else, Willem Dafoe. However, she doesn’t get killed by her groom in under three minutes like in “Bride of Frankenstein,” she wants to party.