(WTNH) — Just as every little boy had “Curious George Goes to the Hospital,” every little girl had “Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret.” But who ever saw a film adaption coming? Yet, here it is.

The Judy Blume classic about a six-year-old who goes on a quest to discover her religious identity has Rachel McAdams playing mom, Oscar-winner Kathy Bates as grandma. From “Misery” to “Margaret!” Some would see a correlation, and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret is a revelation.

So is Khris Davis, looming large as “Big George Foreman,” last seen in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The biopic, also starring Forest Whitaker, leans on later years, when Foreman stepped back into the ring to become the oldest boxer in history to win the heavyweight championship.

But that fight was small potatoes compared to his grill getting in the infomercial ring with Suzanne Somers’ Thighmaster.