At the Movies: “Army of the Dead” and “Finding You”

The Walking Dead’s got nothin’ on Zack Snyder’s “Army of the dead”. It hit theaters last week and hits Netflix this weekend. It may be the best zombie movie ever made.

The “Justice League” and “300” director does know zombies. His first directing gig was a remake of George Romero’s classic “Dawn of the Dead”. Dave Bautista plays a war hero who gets an offer from a casino owner to fetch the money in that casino’s vault and he’ll split it with them. The only catch is Vegas is overrun by zombies.

If you’re after a rom-com: “Finding You” is where it’s at. A young American musician flops an audition and heads to Ireland to nurse her wounds. She takes a job as a caregiver, to Vanessa Redgrave, and meets a huge movie star hiding out in his hometown.

He’ll show her the real Ireland. Top of the mornin’ to ya!