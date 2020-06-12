At the Movies: “Artemis Fowl” and “The King of Staten Island”

The parks might not be open yet but Disney has a big weekend lined up: “Artemis Fowl.” He’s no Herbie the Love Bug or Shaggy Da; More like Harry Potter.

He’s a 12-year-old genius and also a descendant in a long line of criminal masterminds — and you thought you had problems choosing a favorite side of the family! His father disappeared long ago but young Artemis might finally know how, as he finds himself in a battle with a race of powerful underground fairies.

Colin Farrell, Judi Dench, and Disney golden boy Josh Gad star. Olaf to the rescue! Actually, newcomer Ferdia Shaw plays Artemis. But how do you not acknowledge Olaf?

There’s also “The King of Staten Island,” aka Pete Davidson meets Judd Apatow. The SNL star might have his own “Waterboy” or “Tommy Boy” on his hands as a boy who grew up in Staten Island and gets into stand-up comedy. Davidson says it’s pretty autobiographical. Apatow, who gave us “Knocked Up” and “The 40-year-old Virgin” has the comedy down and knows just when to give audiences a little heart too. Plus he gave the love interest role to his daughter Maude.