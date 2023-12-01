(WTNH) – She’s so fierce that she only needs one name and we’re all about to watch her do her thing on the other side of the world.

I’m talking about Godzilla. “Godzilla Minus One,” is the 30th Godzilla movie to be made in Japan and is a prequel to what started it all in 1954. Set right after World War II, it’s a tale, pun intended, of what a collective underdog can do. The people of Japan give Zilla more of a fight than Kong himself. Epic stuff.

And yes there is Beyonce too this weekend. The one-name-only superstar doesn’t so much go the Taylor Swift route with “Renaissance.” It’s more documentary than concert but many of the hits are there. I bet I don’t get “If I Were a Boy” though.

Two special mentions this week: “Silent Night”, literally and figuratively. There’s not a lick of dialogue in John Woo’s return-to-action moviemaking. So many movies would’ve been better without dialogue. A dad in an ugly Christmas sweater watches his son gunned down by the Cartel and goes on a very merry killing spree once out of the hospital.

Nic Cage’s latest “Dream Scenario,” has him playing a slouch of a family man who somehow starts appearing in everyone in the world’s dreams and becomes a celebrity. More surreal fare from A24 and some say Cage’s best.