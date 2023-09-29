(WTNH) – You know Halloween is on the horizon when Michael Myers pops up in a trailer, or Freddy Krueger, Jeepers Creepers and Leprechaun. And definitely when Jugsaw does. The one-time Halloween weekend champ returns in a big way in “Saw X.” Tobin Bell is back as the cancer-ridden mastermind and his protege Amanda Young is too.

Timeline-wise, it takes place between the first and second movies when Tobin’s John Kramer is scammed into believing his cancer is cured in Mexico. No bueno. Let the games begin.

“The Creator” finds “Tenent” star, and Denzel’s offspring, John David Washington plays an agent in a war between humans and AI. Talk about an imitating life! With the strike just ending, it’s perfect timing for Washington to save the human race and Hollywood.

A special nod to “Flora and Son”, an Indie gem directed by John Carney of “Once” and “Sing Street Fame.” He calls it his love letter to Ireland and when it stars Bono’s daughter you can do that. She plays a single mom who saves a guitar from a dumpster and the guitar saves her life.