NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Did Thanksgiving weekend really happen if there isn’t a new Disney musical in theaters? It’s been 10 years since we for “Frozen” and this year it’s “Wish.”

Ariana DeBose does the thing as Asha. She is a 17-year-old who senses something is off about her kingdom’s leader but no one else does. So she, well, makes a wish upon a star. That start comes to life and together they save their kingdom off the Iberian peninsula.

But Dad will be down the hall watching Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon.” At almost three hours, you’ll get some time in the arcade.

Joaquin Phoenix foes for Oscar number two playing the legendary French leader. He’s 5’8″ too. His rise to emperor is seen through the eyes of the love of his life, played here by Vanessa Kirby. This Napoleon is sure to be dynamite

My pick: My man Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan in Oscar winner Emerald Fennel’s “Saltburn.” A sorta British “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” Keoghan Weasels his way into an Oxford classmate’s life, played by Jacob Elordi, presently playing Elvis.

Here he’s the one who should have a suspicious mind.