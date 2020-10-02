At the Movies: “Ava” and “Hubie Halloween”

While “Black Widow” keeps getting its release date moved – I think it’s coming out in 2025 now – we’ve got “Ava.” Starring Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, she’s got the assassin thing down, and the choreography to go with it.

Directed by Tate Taylor, who also directed Chastain on 2011’s “The Help”, Ava is good at what she does except for one thing: she likes to talk to her marks. She asks them what they’ve done for her to be called in to do what she has to do.

Colin Farrell and John Malkovich as her bosses don’t really like her being chatty, so Ava becomes a mark. Bad call.

If you’re still staying at home, and you’re looking for something a little more lighthearted, it’s Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween” on Netflix. It takes place in Salem, Mass., and Sandler plays a guy who takes Halloween very seriously. He patrols the streets every October 31 to make sure everyone is safe, doing a crazy voice we’ve kinda heard before but is still funny. They really could have called this ‘A very Waterboy Halloween.’