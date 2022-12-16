(WTNH) — The ‘Avatar’ sequel arrives. King of the world James Cameron is back on the water too, with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’

Sully and his love have since formed a family and they’re trying to stay together, leaving their home and exploring Pandora, where it’s reef people and waves. There’s a lot riding on the sequel, and those waves, eye-popping stuff you got to see in the theater. With what it costs to make, Cameron is counting on folks seeing it in one.

It’s been 13 years since the first, the same year we got ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop.’ That sequel came so quick too.

At the Arthouse, it’s ‘Empire of Light,’ though, directed by Sam Mendes, who’s been busy making James Bond movies. Oscar winner Olivia Colman stars in this 19802’s romance taking place at a beautiful old cinema. It’s called The Empire, and a movie theater is where a lot of people do fall in love. There… and the mall.