(WTNH) – This movie is going to go a long way for Airbnb’s. This film features a woman who’s gone out of state for a job interview, in Detroit, no less.

Alas, when she gets to her Airbnb, she realizes she’s been double booked for the first night. Or, has she?

She spends the first night there, with a stranger, an obvious no-no. This is especially true when the stranger is Pennywise himself, Bill Skarsgard. But in ‘Barbarian’, the stranger may not be the scariest thing in the house. Something’s going on in the basement, not Pennywise’s sewer.

In the next film, two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks goes from ‘Elvis’ to ‘Pinocchio’ on Disney+. Hanks plays Gepetto, with Joseph Gordon Levitt as his Jiminy Cricket.

Best of all, the movie is directed by movie-magic maker Robert Zemeckis, who Hanks did ‘Polar Express’, ‘Forrest Gump’, and ‘Cast Away’ with. Now all the movie needs is a Wilson cameo!