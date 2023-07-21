(WTNH) — Are you ready to be Ken-tertained?

Margot Robbie stars in this Greta Gerwig fable, where the popular doll comes to life in “Barbie” land and, well, has an existential crisis. So, it’s off to the real world — with Ryan Gosling’s Ken by her side — to find out the meaning of life.

Does the CEO of Mattel want Barbie to find out what that is? That’d be a “no” — especially when he’s played by Will Ferrell. But Ken, whatever, he’s an afterthought. Barbie is the real star, and all of the other Barbies — Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Dua Lipa among them — too. He’s not even in the Top Ken.

Then, there’s Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’ This biopic has Cillian Murphy starring as the father of the atomic bomb. A staggering three hours and a staggering cast: Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., to name a few. Nolan’s Oscar contender arrives early in the season, but many have been waiting a long time.

Yes, Barbenheimer is here — if you have five hours to spare.