NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Beast wants to be this generation’s Jaws – just with a lion – and it just might be.

Idris Elba plays a widowed doctor taking his daughters to visit a friend who manages a game reserve. They discover a rogue lion is picking people off, and the three of them are the main course. Girl dad Elba isn’t having it. His fight with the lion rivals Leo DiCaprio’s with that grizzly in The Revenant. It should really bolster ticket sales at area zoos.

Dragon Ball is back! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the latest entry. Do you need to know about Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, two androids that think they’re superheroes but attack Piccolo and Gohan? No, you just need to know this is eye candy anime, full of comic book fights, and lots of laughs, too.

I said to my son, ‘Remember when I used to take you to see these movies?’ and he said, ‘Whaddaya mean used to?’