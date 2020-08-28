At the Movies: “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and “New Mutants”

The third installment of a movie released in 1989 hits theaters this weekend, officially making it a trilogy. And, no, I don’t mean ‘Weekend at Bernie’s,’ which came out in ’89 too.

I’m talking “Bill and Ted Face the Music.” Why would Keanu Reeves, with so much success with the “John Wick” franchise and even making a new “Matrix” movie, bother with such nonsense? Easy. He’s in on the joke!

A visitor from the future warns if they don’t create a song in 78 minutes the universe is destroyed. Do you know what would be perfect? A Harold and Kumar cameo!

There’s also the long-awaited “New Mutants.” Intended to be the last X-Men movie, “New Mutants” veers towards the horror genre, with Maisie Williams from “Game of Thrones” and Charlie Heaton from “Stranger Things” as, well, new mutants. Like those before them, there are some who want to keep their existence top secret. But they’ll blow the top off that.