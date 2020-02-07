At the Movies: “Birds of Prey”

(WTNH) — More Margot anyone? Who could possibly say ‘nah’ when it comes to Margot Robbie, an Oscar nominee this weekend, who also returns as one of her most colorful characters in theaters at the same time.

“Birds of Prey” is basically a solo Harley Quinn outing, the DC comic superhero she played in the much-maligned “Suicide Squad,” but then again it’s not. She’s dumped her boyfriend The Joker, which puts a target on her back in Gotham City.

Enter the Black Mask, a crime boss who rivals Jared Leto’s Joker as far as self-absorption. But Quinn’s got a crew and it includes comic book characters that have been around for years, like Black Canary and Huntress. Mary Elizabeth Winstead steals a bit of Robbie’s thunder from down under as Huntress too, twice as tough even though not half as funny. And there are laughs.

Think of “Birds of Prey” as “Bridesmaids” if they just went bonkers and beat up everyone in sight. It’s rated R.