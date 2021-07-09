At the Movies: ‘Black Widow’

The movie of the summer is here: “Black Widow”. The MCU is back, and so is Scarlett Johansson in a role you wouldn’t think she’d be playing again. But this is a prequel, set sometime between “Civil War” and “Infinity War”.

Scarjo has been the perfect Black Widow since 2008, so fans are so ready to meet her family – all superheroes themselves. Dad is played by “Stranger Things” Dave Harbour and he’s the Red Guardian.

Florence Pugh comes close to stealing the thing as the new Black Widow, with all of them taking on baddie the taskmaster who is basically her past catching up with her.

Black Widow is the Incredibles on steroids, and the box office receipts will be too.