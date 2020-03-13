At the Movies: “Bloodshot” and “I Still Believe”

Vin Diesel’s got a new franchise on his hands: “Bloodshot.” Valiant Comics was never a Marvel or a DC but they have some popular superheroes and “Bloodshot” is one.

Diesel is the perfect pick to play marine Ray Garrison, murdered alongside his wife. He gets resurrected by a team of scientists to become a superhuman biotech killing machine. One seeking revenge too. The action is plenty, and the tone of the comic is nailed. With “Fast & Furious,” “xXx”, and now “Bloodshot,” Diesel is set.

For love story fans there’s “I Still Believe,” the true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp. Here’s a guy who falls in love with a gal named Melissa, played by Britt Robertson, and then finds out she has cancer. So what does he do? He marries her, because to him she’s just got to be his wife for however long that is. Shania Twain pops up as Camp’s mom, and he’s played by KJ Apa, Archie from TV’s hit series “Riverdale.”

Both “Bloodshot” and “I Still Believe” are PG-13.