(WTNH) – Many are thinking he’s another deep cut or new one, but he was created in 1939. Long before DC, he was part of my beloved Charlton Comics roaster and it was there where he was drawn by Steve Ditko- the Spider-man artist and co-creator himself.

Although there have been three of them, this ‘Blue Beetle’ is the Jaime Reyes one, and Miguel from ‘Cobra Kai’ makes the leap to the big screen to play him.

An ancient relic gives him his armor and no he’s the defender of Palmera City, and thanks to this scarab he discovered, there’s much to defend it from. And knowing all that stuff doesn’t make me a geek, my mom always told me that.

‘Strays’ is a hilarious live-action movie about a group of dogs voiced by Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and Isla Fisher. One has been abandoned and teams up with the other strays to get revenge on his former owner. The movie is by the makers of ‘Cocaine Bear’, which tells you all you need to know.

A special nod to ‘The Adults’, which is an Indie comedy/drama. Eric has come home to reconnect with his sister while also proving to his hometown that he’s their best poker player.

Eric is played by Michael Cera, who is enjoying a nice comeback slash streak after being Allan in ‘Barbie”, who I think deserves a spinoff.