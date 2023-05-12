(WTNH) — The Book Club’s back, and this time they’re off to Italy! Because, why meet up to discuss the book you’re all reading at one of your homes?

The Book Club the Next Chapter, reunites Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen, five years later, taking the girls trip they never took.

They were reading 50 Shades of Grey in the first film, but are reading The Alchemist in Italy. Unexpected romance still manages to bloom.

Also in theaters, Ben Affleck teams up with Director Robert Rodriguez for Hypnotic, which is just that. He’s a cop who’s daughter goes missing. Memories are getting erased, people are being hypnotized at all the wrong times, and these hypnotists work for the government.

Special nod to It’s Not Over, a Yogi Berra documentary that celebrates not just the plays, but the proverbs.