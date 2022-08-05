(WTNH) – ‘Bullet Train’ chugs through the theaters this weekend, directed by the man who gave us the first ‘John Wick’ movie and ‘Atomic Blonde’. So, needless to say, action is to be expected.

Oscar winner Brad Pitt clearly has a blast in this film. He plays Ladybug, an assassin on a train full of assassins, and he has to get to a briefcase on the train. That’s his mission, according to his boss, Sandra Bullock. But what’s in the briefcase? Well, that’s anyone’s guess.

And, the briefcase is played by the one and only, the iconic briefcase from ‘Pulp Fiction’!

Pitt spends the film fighting his way through every assassin on the train departing from Tokyo to complete his top secret mission.

‘Easter Sunday’ is also hitting theaters, though it’s four months after the backyard easter egg hunts. It’s comedian Jo Koy’s film debut, thanks to a guy named Steven Spielberg. He plays a guy coming home for the holiday and dealing with all his family drama.

He’ll face chaotic meal preps, bickering, two relatives showing up and wearing the same dress, and more. Koy calls the film a love letter to Filipinos.