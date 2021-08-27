At The Movies: ‘Candyman’

(WTNH) – ‘Candyman’ is here! It’s a reboot of the old horror franchise, but it does have Jordan Peele involved in the scares, so the scares will be legit.

Set in Chicago, ‘Candyman’ is a ghost story that’s been around for ages, where if you say his name five times into a mirror, he appears. The Candyman in question was someone killed for putting razor blades in kid’s candy, except he didn’t, they got the wrong guy.

That’s why he’s hanging around haunting.

A local artist becomes obsessed with the legend when it’s told to him by a longtime resident, played by Colman Domingo, from TV’s Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead. He gives goosebumps telling the tale and that artist does bring him back on.

Last time we got a ‘Candyman’ movie was 1999. No one in this movie gets to party like it’s that.