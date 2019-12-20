At the Movies: “Cats” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

(WTNH) — Did I ever think I’d say “Broadway’s ‘Cats’, the live action movie?”…No. Or ‘the final Star Wars?’…No again. Yet, here we are.

Let’s start with “Cats”. Thanks to jaw-dropping CGI, the story, based on the poems of TS Eliot, still makes no real sense. “Cats” has always been about the songs. All those Andrew Lloyd Webber tunes are here, including a new one he wrote with Taylor Swift, who’s in the movie. Also along for the wild ride is Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, whose performance of “Memory” was reportedly done in one take. It’s sure to ‘rum tug tug’ on your heartstrings.

But fanboys (and girls) will be crying more at “The Rise of Skywalker”. Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver, who’s enjoying enormous word of mouth right now thanks to his turn in the movie ‘Marriage Story,’ is either gonna full on embrace the dark side…Or rage against it. With him, Rey, Finn, and some other favorites as director JJ Abrams delivers this final 9th installment.

Both films are PG-13.